DMW says Filipino seafarers “safe” amid Red Sea attacks

The Department of Migrant Workers said that Filipino seafarers remain safe despite six missile attacks on the Red Sea. DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said that six ships have been attacked by missiles at the Red Sea since April 24.

“Of the six ships, three have no Filipino crew, which means the other three have a Filipino crew,” said Cacdac in a briefing at Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

MSE Darwin was hit by a missile with 18 Filipino crew members onboard on April 25.

Cacdac said all the seafarers were safe following the attack.

The DMW chief MSE Orion had three Filipino seafarers onboard when it was hit by a drone attack in the Indian Ocean on April 29.

Bulk carrier Cyclades had 21 Filipino crew members when it was hit by a missile on April 29. All of the Filipino seafarers are safe.

The DMW urges ship owners to avoid passing through the Gulf of Aden at the Red Sea.

“If it cannot be helped, please honor the seafarers’ right to refuse sailing,” said Cacdac.

