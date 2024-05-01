Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Metro extends operating hours ahead of forecasted unstable weather

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the extension of Dubai Metro’s operating hours, from 12:00 AM (midnight) to 5:00 AM (next day) for May 1, 2024 and May 2, 2024.

RTA shared that the trains will depart from Centrepoint and will only stop at the following stations:

  • Emirates Metro Station
  • Airport Terminal 1 Station
  • Airport Terminal 3 Station
  • GGICO Station

Passengers are reminded to have a minimum balance of 15AED on their Nol cards to ensure seamless travel. Additionally, there will be taxis available at Centrepoint and GGICO stations.

This follows the announcement of the forecasted unstable weather conditions that are expected to hit the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday night, May 01, 2024.

According to a post by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), moderate to heavy rain, accompanied with thunder, lightning, and small hail formation, is expected to scatter over in the UAE from the west and will extend in other areas on Thursday, May 02, 2024

Additionally, there remains a possibility of rain on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, as the presence of clouds diminishes gradually.

