Philippine Literature Month celebrated in the UAE through ‘Literary Melodies’

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with the Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPaC), hosted Literary Melodies, an innovative fusion of literary and musical art, the fifth edition of AKLAT Gift of Knowledge which took place at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai on April 27, 2024.

This event, with the collaborative effort and teamwork of the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) Cultural team, Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPaC), and Filipino Social Club (FilSoc), was held in commemoration of the National Literature Month of the Philippines which falls every April.

The program started with a musical performance by the Dubai Vocal Ensemble Choir who sang “Iisang Bangka” (“One Boat” inspiring Unity) followed by a speech from Consul General Marford Angeles of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

“This afternoon, we come together to honor the rich tapestry of Philippine literature infused with our intrinsic love for music… Let these ‘Literary Melodies’ remind us of our shared heritage and the boundless creativity that flourishes when our stories are sung out loud,” he said.

Mme. Marlene Murphy, the President of the Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPaC), Ericson Reyes, the President of the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) in Dubai, through Zyra Rey, also shared their words of welcome to those who participated in the event.

Literary Melodies attracted attendees from over 40 nationalities, showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the Philippines to a global audience. The event showcased musical performances by Gelo and Ryan, known as the Bokal’s Vocal Duo; a presentation titled “Capturing the Poetry of Nature” by Suaad Al Suwaidi, the world’s first Emirati and Arabic Female Wildlife Photographer; a song by Ivy Grace Paredes, a Filipino singer who participated in X-Factor UK; Empowering youth through literature and art presentations by young Filipino book author Izabella Faye Lebig and UAE Culture Advocate Hamdan Al Zaabi; as well as Literary Art on canvass by visual artists Susan De Guzman and Sky Biscocho.

The event featured a book introduction and signing led by authors Joanne Rico (“It’s Not What You Think”), Ramona Pop (“Discover Your Truth”), Charul Jaitly (“Eye to Eye with I”), Vikas Bhargava (“Makers of World Economy”), and Dr. Ben Lebig Jr. (“Trending Up”). Additionally, these authors donated their books to the Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

A panel discussion with female leaders, authors, and entrepreneurs explored how literature, music, and the arts influence their professional and personal lives. Moderated by Florence Bueno, HR Director of SEE Engineering, the panel included Dr. Maya Al Hawary, the first Arab-Emirati Female PhD in Smart Leadership & Emotional Intelligence; Dr.Hanane Benkhallouk, Executive Director of Sustain Leadership; Ms. Lara Tabet, TV Presenter, Luxury Brands Celebrity & Social Media Influencer; and Dr. Loretta Sanders, an Award-winning Motivational Speaker and Book Author; Lady Elizabeth Kelly, Entreprenuer, Chairperson of Lady Elizabeth Kelly Group and Ms. Nani Rosen, Fashion Model from South America.

The AKLAT Gift of Knowledge initiative was launched as a partnership between the Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPaC) and Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL). It is the first and the biggest group of authors and artists to sign up for a partnership with MBRL since the iconic library was officially opened.

“AKLAT serves as a catalyst for positive change by promoting cultural understanding, supporting authors, nurturing young talents, and inspiring multicultural communities and readers,” said Mme. Marlene Murphy, Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPaC) President.

“Through its commitment to literature and the power of storytelling, AKLAT envisions a world where diverse voices are celebrated, and cultural barriers are dismantled, leading to a more inclusive and empathetic society,” she added.