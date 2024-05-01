NCEMA declares remote work for government, private sectors

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has declared remote work for both government and private sectors due to the anticipated severe weather conditions forecasted for this week.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCEMA UAE urges “all government institutions and the private sector” to work remotely on Thursday and Friday.

The national system for Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management emphasizes raising the alert level and readiness to deal with the weather situation, in order to ensure an effective response and provide the necessary support at both national and local levels. pic.twitter.com/6y56uEnp1U — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 1, 2024

However, this exempts essential jobs or those that require the employee’s physical presence at the workplace. This also includes work related to response and recovery efforts in case of catastrophic disasters or emergencies.

Nevertheless, decisions are to be made by competent authorities at the federal level and the leaders of local emergency, crisis, and disaster management teams within their jurisdiction depending on the development and impact of the situation.

Apart from the employment sector, all educational institutions are also to observe remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, NCEMA UAE announced the closure of roads leading to flooded areas, dams, and valleys.