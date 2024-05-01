Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

NCEMA declares remote work for government, private sectors

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has declared remote work for both government and private sectors due to the anticipated severe weather conditions forecasted for this week.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCEMA UAE urges “all government institutions and the private sector” to work remotely on Thursday and Friday.

However, this exempts essential jobs or those that require the employee’s physical presence at the workplace. This also includes work related to response and recovery efforts in case of catastrophic disasters or emergencies.

Nevertheless, decisions are to be made by competent authorities at the federal level and the leaders of local emergency, crisis, and disaster management teams within their jurisdiction depending on the development and impact of the situation.

Apart from the employment sector, all educational institutions are also to observe remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, NCEMA UAE announced the closure of roads leading to flooded areas, dams, and valleys.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

iStock 1458462455

Private sector to apply remote work on May 2 – MOHRE

27 mins ago
PCG

PCG Dubai urges OFWs to exercise caution in forecasted weather

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 16.47.55 6e10fefb

Philippine Literature Month celebrated in the UAE through ‘Literary Melodies’

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 1

Dubai Metro extends operating hours ahead of forecasted unstable weather

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button