PCG won’t retaliate following China’s water cannon use

Photo Courtesy: Philippine Coast Guard/FB

The Philippine Coast Guard maintained that it will not be retaliating to the use of water cannons of the Chinese Coast Guard following the recent incident in Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday.

“Ano ang strategic value ng water cannon? Makikipagbasaan ng tubig? Is that our game plan here? Obviously not,” PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Jay Tarriela said.

Tarriela said the water cannon attack damaged some of the features of the two Filipino vessels including their communication systems.

“We’re not going to be the reason to escalate the tension. We’re not going to be the reason to be an excuse for the Chinese government to bring in their warships and elevate the tension, sasabihing tayo ang nagsimula ng gulo,” he said.

Tarriela said that the Philippines will continue its maritime patrols and humanitarian missions at sea.

“Paano kung paulit-ulit nilang gawin ‘yan? Paulit-ulit ang water cannon? Paulit-ulit nila tayong harangan? Paulit-ulit pa ring pupuntahan ng Coast Guard, ng BFAR, at ng Armed Forces of the Philippines ‘yan. Dahil ang West Philippine Sea, sa atin naman ‘yan e,” Tarriela said.

“Magpapatrolya pa rin dyan, mamimigay pa rin ng ayuda sa mga mangingisda, that’s our patriotic duty that we are sworn to do. Hindi kami mapipigilan ng China,” he added.

