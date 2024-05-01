PH Embassy in Bahrain holds first Filipino community meeting for 2024

The Philippine Embassy in Bahrain, under the leadership of Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, successfully held a general meeting with the leaders of the Filipino community on 19 April 2024 at the Sentro Rizal, Philippine Embassy.

About 68 leaders attended the assembly of the first Filipino community meeting for this year which undertook various issues and programs concerning Overseas Filipino Workers in the kingdom.

One of the highlights of the event was the discussion of the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines), the thrust and programs of the Philippine government under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on good governance and leadership aiming to instill pride in every Filipino, to ignite hope and inspire participation in nation building through collective action in the journey of growth, unity, and international prominence.

During the meeting, Ambassador Louis warmly welcomed all the leaders who attended and extended her gratitude for sharing their valuable time to come on their day off.

She also invited Filipinos in Bahrain to come and participate in the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Balik Saya program to be held on 26th April at the Oasis Mall, Juffair. A delegation from OWWA Manila led by its Administrator, Arnel Ignacio, was also expected to come.

Ambassador Louis also mentioned that Consular outreach missions, including health and wellness, will be available in the OWWA Balik Saya program.

One of the leaders who has been in Bahrain for 31 years, Architect Ramon Angel of United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), currently working at Amiri Engineering Consultancy said, “The gathering is vital for our organization’s communication with other community groups for collaboration and gathering of information as well as building relationship with community leaders.” He also represented Northern Bahrain Eagles Noble Club.

‘’Dealing with various groups is essential in building strong cooperation in implementing our community service,” he explained.

Philippine Embassy initiated programs, the Whatsapp channel and the registration as well as building a database of Filipinos in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Officer In Charge, Celia V. Cabadonga announced some upcoming events involving community organizations namely, the Art exhibits spearheaded by Filipino Creatives Bahrain (Filcreatives); On- the spot Essay Writing and Poster making contests initiated by Filipino Writers’ Circle (FilWrite); and a tie up activity of the Filipino Business Council Bahrain (FBCB) with the Manama Directorate Entrepreneurs Week on May 12, 2024.

MWO is the branch under the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and formerly known as Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) ensures the implementation of the Philippine labor policies and programs for the protection of the rights and promotion of the welfare of Filipinos working abroad.

Present during the activity were OWWA Welfare Officer, Dr. Amelito S. Adel, and the Philippine Embassy Staff.

The program was facilitated by Third Secretary and Vice Consul, Laser Blitz Sumagaysay and Jiemarie Mortel-Ladrica, Cultural Attache.

(Story contributed by Cecil V. Ancheta.)