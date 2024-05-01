Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PCG Dubai urges OFWs to exercise caution in forecasted weather

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG-Dubai) cautions all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and visitors in the Emirate to prioritize their safety following the announcement of inclement weather in the UAE this week.

In an official statement, PCG stated: “The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai wishes to remind all Filipino residents and visitors to exercise caution and prioritize safety amidst the expected inclement weather in the UAE over the coming days.”

“Please remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety and well-being during this period,” PCG said.

“For further updates and information, please refer to official weather advisories and local authorities,” it concluded.

Today, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) raised the level of preparedness and readiness of the national system to deal with the weather situation.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with NCEMA, recommended a distance learning system for Thursday and Friday for all educational institutions.

Additionally, they have also decided to close all roads leading to valley flow areas, watersheds, and dams during the weather period.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

iStock 1458462455

Private sector to apply remote work on May 2 – MOHRE

47 mins ago
Flood in dubai istock

NCEMA declares remote work for government, private sectors

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 16.47.55 6e10fefb

Philippine Literature Month celebrated in the UAE through ‘Literary Melodies’

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 1

Dubai Metro extends operating hours ahead of forecasted unstable weather

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button