PCG Dubai urges OFWs to exercise caution in forecasted weather

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG-Dubai) cautions all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and visitors in the Emirate to prioritize their safety following the announcement of inclement weather in the UAE this week.

In an official statement, PCG stated: “The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai wishes to remind all Filipino residents and visitors to exercise caution and prioritize safety amidst the expected inclement weather in the UAE over the coming days.”

“Please remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety and well-being during this period,” PCG said.

“For further updates and information, please refer to official weather advisories and local authorities,” it concluded.

Today, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) raised the level of preparedness and readiness of the national system to deal with the weather situation.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with NCEMA, recommended a distance learning system for Thursday and Friday for all educational institutions.

Additionally, they have also decided to close all roads leading to valley flow areas, watersheds, and dams during the weather period.