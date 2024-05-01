Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Private sector to apply remote work on May 2 – MOHRE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in coordination with other relevant authorities, has issued an advisory for private sector companies to implement flexible and remote work arrangements tomorrow,  May 2, 2024.

“We urge private sector companies and their employees to keep up with updates issued by authorities regarding the weather conditions,” said MOHRE.

“All private sector companies are required to comply with the instructions issued by the relevant local authorities pertaining the weather conditions and their impact on business.”

“We also call on the private sector to take caution and necessary occupational health and safety measures to maintain the safety of workers during weather fluctuations,” MoHRE added.

Who are exempted?

  • Workers with jobs that require working at workplace premises
  • Response teams

Where can I check for updates?

Who to call in case of emergency/non-emergency?

Dubai Police: for emergencies – 999; for non-emegency – 901

Civil Defence/Fire Department –  997

Dubai Ambulance – 998

DEWA –  991

Dubai Municipality – 800900

RTA – 8009090

Coastguard – 996

Find and rescue – 995

For electricity failure – 991

For water failure – 922

 

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal27 mins ago
