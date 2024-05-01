Private sector to apply remote work on May 2 – MOHRE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in coordination with other relevant authorities, has issued an advisory for private sector companies to implement flexible and remote work arrangements tomorrow, May 2, 2024.
“We urge private sector companies and their employees to keep up with updates issued by authorities regarding the weather conditions,” said MOHRE.
“All private sector companies are required to comply with the instructions issued by the relevant local authorities pertaining the weather conditions and their impact on business.”
“We also call on the private sector to take caution and necessary occupational health and safety measures to maintain the safety of workers during weather fluctuations,” MoHRE added.
Who are exempted?
- Workers with jobs that require working at workplace premises
- Response teams
Where can I check for updates?
- Emirates News Agency (WAM)
- NCM UAE – for weather updates
- National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA)
- Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) – for transportation
- Dubai Media Office
- Site: https://www.mediaoffice.ae/
- FB: https://www.facebook.com/DXBMediaOffice
- X: https://twitter.com/DXBMediaOffice
Who to call in case of emergency/non-emergency?
Dubai Police: for emergencies – 999; for non-emegency – 901
Civil Defence/Fire Department – 997
Dubai Ambulance – 998
DEWA – 991
Dubai Municipality – 800900
RTA – 8009090
Coastguard – 996
Find and rescue – 995
For electricity failure – 991
For water failure – 922