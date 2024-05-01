Private sector to apply remote work on May 2 – MOHRE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in coordination with other relevant authorities, has issued an advisory for private sector companies to implement flexible and remote work arrangements tomorrow, May 2, 2024.

“We urge private sector companies and their employees to keep up with updates issued by authorities regarding the weather conditions,” said MOHRE.

“All private sector companies are required to comply with the instructions issued by the relevant local authorities pertaining the weather conditions and their impact on business.”

“We also call on the private sector to take caution and necessary occupational health and safety measures to maintain the safety of workers during weather fluctuations,” MoHRE added.

Who are exempted?

Workers with jobs that require working at workplace premises

Response teams

Where can I check for updates?

Emirates News Agency (WAM) Site: https://wam.ae/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/WAMNewsEN

NCM UAE – for weather updates Site: https://www.ncm.gov.ae/maps-radars/gcc-radars-network?lang=ar FB: https://www.facebook.com/ncmuae X: https://twitter.com/ncmuae

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) Site: https://www.ncema.gov.ae/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/NCEMAUAE X: https://twitter.com/NCEMAUAE

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) – for transportation Site: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home FB: https://www.facebook.com/rtadubai X: https://twitter.com/rta_dubai

Dubai Media Office Site: https://www.mediaoffice.ae/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/DXBMediaOffice X: https://twitter.com/DXBMediaOffice



Who to call in case of emergency/non-emergency?

Dubai Police: for emergencies – 999; for non-emegency – 901

Civil Defence/Fire Department – 997

Dubai Ambulance – 998

DEWA – 991

Dubai Municipality – 800900

RTA – 8009090

Coastguard – 996

Find and rescue – 995

For electricity failure – 991

For water failure – 922