Tickets now available for Westlife’s one-night-only show in Abu Dhabi this September 29

Filipinos who grew up in the 90s will remember humming to the tunes of ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Swear it Again’, ‘My Love’ and ‘If I Let You Go’ from the award-winning Irish boyband, Westlife – with over 55 million records sold all around the world.

And now, Filipinos all over the UAE will get to enjoy Westlife live at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi for their one-night-only concert taking place this September 29!

Live Nation brings one of the most revered boybands back to the UAE, for the first time since 2019 to perform some of their exceptional catalog of chart-topping songs. The concert will be lighting up the iconic Etihad Arena, located on the picturesque Yas Bay Waterfront district of Yas Island, and it is sure to be an unrivalled spectacle of breathtaking, flawless vocals as one of the best-selling boy bands in the world take to the stage.

Shuttle available for Dubai fans

To make the experience more convenient for Westlife fans in Dubai, Live Nation will offer a shuttle bus service from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back on the day of the show, an add-on that can be selected while purchasing tickets.

This is a further effort from Live Nation to support their sustainability efforts once again as they hope it will encourage guests to leave their car at home, therefore reducing the impact on the environment.

The group will be showcasing their superb 18th studio album, Wild Dreams, which was released in 2021, along with a host of well-known classics. The most recent album was recorded over an 18-month period, inspired by the challenges of the time and it is a statement that captures the mood of the moment. It has moments of reflection and is about new beginnings, hope and looking to the future.

Limited tickets available

Filipino fans are advised to book tickets early, as there are only a limited number of tickets available for this one-night-only concert!

Don’t miss your chance to see Westlife at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September 29th.

Tickets are now available at https://www.ticketmaster.ae/event/9169

For more information visit www.livenation.me.