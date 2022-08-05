Filipinos to enjoy special discounts on drinks using African + Eastern’s online delivery service in Abu Dhabi

Whether it’s having a good time or just enjoying life’s simple pleasures in the UAE, Filipinos always enjoy these moments together with their preferred drinks together with friends.

The good news is that African + Eastern Direct, the store’s official online delivery service, currently offers an extra special discount for Filipinos with the best prices available in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain!

What’s even better is that there’s no minimum purchase required for Filipinos to avail of the 10% discount! This way, you can easily enjoy buying your favorite drinks with just a few taps on your smartphone.

Simply use the coupon code FT10 to avail of the 10% discount online, valid on ALL items including offers, promotions, and clearance deals.

Visit: www.AfricanEasternAUH.com to start shopping now!

Why Shop Online

Filipinos can get the drinks they want – even their favorite Pinoy brands are available too! With African + Eastern direct, these drinks would be delivered on the same day. These amazing deals, coupled with the convenience of online ordering from your home, make it an ideal platform for Filipinos who wish to buy their drinks whenever they need the service.

The website is fast and easy to browse on mobile as well as your laptop, with clear images and detailed product descriptions to guide you in your shopping journey.

Customers can either pay securely online with their credit/debit card or choose to pay conveniently with Card or Cash-on-Delivery as well.

For last-minute party plans, orders placed by 5:00 PM can be delivered on the same day (7 days a week).

What’s more – shoppers don’t need to secure a license to buy their drinks online.

And here’s a hot tip for you: see the lower prices available for your delivery location once you Signup or Login to your account. Don’t miss the secret deals available to logged-in users only!

Dependable Online Service

African + Eastern Direct is home to over 1,000 drinks available from top brands, as the store is an official distributor in the UAE. All bottles are legal, sanitized, and stored & transported at the required temperature.

African + Eastern is the Middle East and Arabian Gulf’s largest importer and distributor of the world’s premiere drinks and brands coming from 40 countries all around the world. Today, African + Eastern has nearly 30 stores in the UAE and 5 more in Oman.

African + Eastern and The Filipino Times encourage you to Please Drink Responsibly.