Where to chill this weekend: Tipsy Top Resto Bar & Lounge

Looking for good spot to chill, relax and enjoy this weekend?

Tipsy Top Resto Bar & Lounge offers a good spot for taking a break from work and relieving your stress.

Located at the Rooftop of Hive Hotel, Al Muraqqabat, Deira, Dubai near Muraqabbat Police Station, Tipsy Top offers food and different types of entertainment.

They opened the good vibes space on May 1 this year, said one of the Managing Partners, Ms. Joy.

“Kung gusto niyo makalimutan yung problema niyo panandalian, pwede kayo pumunta dito. Kung gusto niyo makalimutan pangmatagalan, araw-arawin niyo yung punta niyo dito. We’ll make sure that you will enjoy, we promise you that,” said Mr. Eds, one of the Managing Partners.
They have spaces for group of friends or companies who would like to chill out together.
“We have this small room for 10-20 persons for events, birthdays s owe can accommodate them and serve food and drinks. We also have the pool side for more than 100 persons,” said Mr. Erwin, a Managing Partner of Tipsy Tops.
Weekenders can enjoy dancing and sing along their performers every night.

“We have promotion everyday, unlimited drinks for 99 dirhams and if you want, you can add 49 dirhams for unlimited food,” said Sherwin Tolentino, Operations Manager of Tipsy Tops.

They also offer free unlimited drink for women on their Ladies’ Night which is every Tuesday.

If you would also like to celebrate as a team, they can also arrange a private set-up for your anniversaries, birthdays, or team building.

“We are catering corporate and private events here at Tipsy Top,” said Kevin Ocamppo, Marketing and Operations Manager, Tipsy Top.

Tipsy Top will also be the venue of the laughter-filled performances of Comedy Spot Dubai.

Want to plan your weekend ahead? Book your reservations via WhatsApp by contacting: 0523641993.

