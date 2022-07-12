West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’ gives special discounts during eight-day ‘Eid Al Adha’ sale till 13th of July

West Zone joins the entire UAE community with the festivities of the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays with an extended, exclusive eight-day promo running until July 13!

Filipinos and residents all across the country can enjoy West Zone’s ‘Eid Al Adha’ sales across more than 130 branches nationwide, as the store’s ‘Wow Deals’ promo will provide big discounts across a number of items.

The ‘Eid Al Adha’ Sale, valid from July 6 to 13 features lots of staple household goods that Filipinos and expats need for their homes. So whether you need food items, frozen goods, household products or other things for your house, this is the optimal time to shop!

What’s even better is that West Zone has decided to include selected products from the Philippines to the list of items they have to sale that you shouldn’t miss!

Products on sale across all branches of West Zone in the UAE include: Goldilocks Ube Macapuno Cake, Barrio Fiesta Celebration Pack, Jufran Banana Sauce, Royal Spaghetti, 555 Sardines, Argentina Corned Beef, Imperial Taste Jasmine Rice, Stik-O, and more.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Filipinos and the UAE community as a whole can expect to save money on their purchases at West Zone, which offers exciting promotions every week. Keep an eye on their social media pages for the most recent discounts and updates!