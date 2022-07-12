TFT Reach

West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’ gives special discounts during eight-day ‘Eid Al Adha’ sale till 13th of July

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

West Zone joins the entire UAE community with the festivities of the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays with an extended, exclusive eight-day promo running until July 13!

Filipinos and residents all across the country can enjoy West Zone’s ‘Eid Al Adha’ sales across more than 130 branches nationwide, as the store’s ‘Wow Deals’ promo will provide big discounts across a number of items.

The ‘Eid Al Adha’ Sale, valid from July 6 to 13 features lots of staple household goods that Filipinos and expats need for their homes.  So whether you need food items, frozen goods, household products or other things for your house, this is the optimal time to shop!

What’s even better is that West Zone has decided to include selected products from the Philippines to the list of items they have to sale that you shouldn’t miss!

Products on sale across all branches of West Zone in the UAE include: Goldilocks Ube Macapuno Cake, Barrio Fiesta Celebration Pack, Jufran Banana Sauce, Royal Spaghetti, 555 Sardines, Argentina Corned Beef, Imperial Taste Jasmine Rice, Stik-O, and more.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Filipinos and the UAE community as a whole can expect to save money on their purchases at West Zone, which offers exciting promotions every week. Keep an eye on their social media pages for the most recent discounts and updates!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

foreclosed properties

Checklist: Three things OFWs should check when buying foreclosed properties

60 mins ago
Ayala Land jpg

Ayala Land: Building sustainability-focused communities

1 hour ago
Lulu Eid al Adha 2022 main photo

LuLu launches Eid Al Adha 2022 holiday specials and shopping deals

4 days ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 07 07 at 10.25.32 AM

JRS Express launches first global branch in Dubai

5 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button