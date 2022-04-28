TFT Reach

Robots to deliver food at new Lulu hypermarket in Sharjah

Robots will soon deliver food at the new Lulu hypermarket in Sharjah.

The 165,000 sq ft sprawling structure is a three-level shopping destination and at the hypermarket in Sharjah robots will deliver food to customers at their table after an order has been placed.

The hypermarket in the Bu Tina area is the 18th in the Emirate and 232-nd globally and has been developed by US-based Purple Cloud.

The innovative feature is the world’s first AI-powered robot delivering food at a hypermarket.

Saifee Rupawala, CEO, Lulu Group, said the Group is committed to offer high-quality products at the most affordable prices.

The products in the new hypermarket include grocery, fresh food, meat and fish, bakery, dairy, pizza and snacks and hot food.

It also houses a pharmacy, money exchange, mobile shop, studio, and perfumes among others.

