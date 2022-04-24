Lulu Group launches raffle draw for AED1 million, other AED25,000 weekly prizes across malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

The Abu Dhabi-based retail giant Lulu Group International has announced that shoppers can win a grand prize of AED1 million and other AED25,000 weekly prizes by spending AED200 at any of the nine participating malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Shoppers can enter a raffle draw under the Lulu Group’s “Mall Millionaire” from April 23 until August 6. The second season of ‘Mall Millionaire’ is being held after a gap of two years.

The concept has been given by Line Investments and Property, a shopping mall development and management division of Lulu Group International.

Apart from the mega prize, there will be 14 weekly draws with prize money of AED25,000 with a total of up to AED350,000. In the final week of the campaign, other prizes and gift coupons worth AED150,000 will be distributed to shoppers through various games and events held at the malls.

Wajeb Khoury, the director of Line Investments and Property, said the grand draw for AED1 million will be held on August 10.

The campaign is being held in partnership with Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi).

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager of Al Wahda Mall, said that the people can shop at different outlets in a mall up to AED200 or combine bills of different days of the campaign period from the same mall to become eligible.

The nine participating malls are Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiya Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Forsan Central Mall (all in Abu Dhabi), Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall (both in Al Ain).