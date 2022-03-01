Huawei’s Super Device is now available on Huawei PCs via the new Control Panel

Huawei announced the global roll out of Super Device concept for Smart Office, a new solution that greatly enhances cross-device connectivity and collaboration amongst supported Huawei devices. The software-driven feature arrives in line with Huawei’s push towards a Seamless AI Life, which the company envisions across five major scenarios – Health and Fitness, Easy Travel, Smart Office, Entertainment, Smart Home.

As one of the key scenarios of Huawei’s Seamless AI Life, Huawei brings the vision of Boundless Creation and Seamless Communication to the Smart Office, aiming to enable a digitally efficient work life experience by synergizing the two core Huawei capabilities: Cross-Device Collaboration and Ecosystem Integration. Cross-device collaboration enables users to connect multiple devices together into a singular experience, while ecosystem integration closes the gap between Windows and mobile platforms, stimulating creativity and improving communication efficiency.

Thanks to the Super Device interface in the Control panel, the connection between PCs, smartphones, tablets, monitors and smart TV is established by a simple drag-and-drop. Super Device pairing is initiated by simply clicking on the Control Panel icon at the lower-right corner of the PC, and dragging the icons of nearby devices towards the PC icon.

HUAWEI Smart Office: Super Device, Super Creativity

As consumers own more and more smart devices, users often find themselves juggling two different and fragmented ecosystems: laptops for work, and smartphones for entertainment. With no single device fully supporting all of a user’s daily needs, the ability for devices to leverage each other’s strengths and create a single unified experience has become more important than ever. This is especially important with the rising demand for maintaining productivity while consumers are on the move.

Cross-Device Collaboration makes connection between devices more seamless and fuss-free. Today, Huawei is set to eliminate inter-device barriers by bringing the Super Device, to the Smart Office, allowing all compatible devices to work as one.

Ecosystem Integration is another core capability of Smart Office. With mobile apps excelling in content consumption needs, the Huawei Mobile App Engine brings access of AppGallery’s wealth of popular productivity and entertainment apps to Huawei laptops.

Super Device: Come Together as One

Now, the Super Device is available on Huawei PCs via the Super Device’s easy drag-to-connect interface in the PC’s Control Centre, enabling speedy access to your phone images and files, as well as quick and convenient smart screen connectivity for presentations. This allows a focused and efficient workflow for the user who is now able to process tasks with ease across devices.

With the Pop-Up Pairing feature , the Huawei PC can also swiftly and conveniently connect to Huawei’s wireless earbuds, speakers, Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, as well as printer, holistically improving the smart office experience.

Collaborating with Huawei smartphone: Super Multi-tasking

Once connected, the smartphone will be available as an external drive in the PC. This allows users to access smartphone files like they would with any other external storage device, using the PC file system UI they are familiar with.

As a Super Device, the smartphone’s interface will also be displayed on the PC’s screen, and with Multi-Screen Collaboration, up to three mobile apps can be opened directly on the PC for multi-tasking. Users can also easily access material saved on their phone via their PC through drag and drop. Edit smartphone files with the HUAWEI MateBook, where all changes are automatically saved to the phone, and ready to be shared.

Collaborating with Huawei MatePad: Super Co-creation

Like the smartphone, upon connection, the tablet becomes recognised as an external drive in the PC, allowing free transfer and management of files between devices via drag-and-drop, or copy-and-paste.

The PC + Tablet Super Device supports three connection modes, each catering to distinct use cases.

In Mirror Mode, the PC’s screen is replicated onto the tablet’s display. Any content written or drawn with the M-Pencil on the HUAWEI MatePad is reflected in real-time on the PC – a powerful feature that helps users make the most out of professional design software. In Extend Mode, the PC’s display is extended to the tablet, with each display showing different content. This mode transforms the tablet into an external monitor for the PC, improving productivity with more screen estate. In Collaborate Mode, the tablet’s files can be directly managed from the PC.

These Super Features are currently available on the HUAWEI MatePad in the UAE

Collaborating with HUAWEI MateBook E: Super Productivity

Users can use the latest laptop from Huawei through innovative multi-device connectivity features. This laptop can connect wirelessly with compatible smartphones such as the newly launched HUAWEI P50 Pro and with monitors like the HUAWEI MateView via a USB-C cable or wirelessly providing you with futuristic multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop gestures. Users can also make use of the Collaborate Mode which enables cross-platform interactions, allowing you to transfer content and Multi-screen Collaboration features that enables seamless cross-device collaboration, file sharing and multi-screen control with the latest smartphone – HUAWEI P50 Pro.

Collaborating with Huawei MateView: Super Productivity

Users have the flexibility of connecting a Huawei PC to a HUAWEI MateView monitor, to enjoy a larger display. The HUAWEI MateView supporting 4K+ resolution and P3 cinema-level colour gamut, allowing users to view their creative work with industry-grade detail and accuracy.

It’s only just begun

Super Device brings users to the next level of technological experience, productivity, and enjoyment as part of Huawei’s push to realise the Seamless AI Life. Support for Super Device functionality will extend to previous models of Huawei PCs, as long as users upgrade the Huawei PC Manager to its latest version . In the near future, Huawei plans to continue adding support for more devices, so that it can continually improve user experiences, whether at work or play.