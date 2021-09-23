Angel Awards 2021 kicks off campaign to honor nurses in UAE

Angel Awards season 2 kicked off its campaign to honor the Nurses across UAE for their selfless and tireless service towards society amid the pandemic.

Following the success of the first season of the Angel Awards in 2019, this year the nominations are invited from the Filipino, Indian, and Arabic Communities.

This award is also considered as a social initiative to show respect towards the nursing community for their incomparable favors during the COVID-19 period. A grand finale of the Nikai Angel Award is slated to take place on November 12th, 2021 in UAE.

“Firstly, we thank the people who have come up with overwhelming stories about nurses. It proves that this profession is one such that touches your heart.”

It was the unrelenting support provided by the nurses, which has helped us in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and many of our nurses have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Juby Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Equity Plus Advertising in Dubai, the Creator of the Award.

Nurses play a crucial role in addressing multiple health challenges and responding to the health needs of individuals, communities, and society. Nurses are actively involved in COVID-19 interventions, and they will remain key players in stopping the pandemic with adequate assistance. They are adapting themselves for innovative and challenging roles.

Meanwhile , the Angel Awards mega winner will get vouchers worth AED 5000 from Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances and INR 1 lakh from Lulu Exchange.

50 winners will get 50% discount on their subscription on Byjus learning app and 5 finalists will get free subscription for one year and diamond jewellery worth AED 2500 from Bhima Jewellers.

The Filipino Times, Khaleej Times, and Malayala manorama will join hands as the other media partners.

Hit FM, Tag FM and Al Arabia Fm are the Event radio promoters.

Angel Award season 2 is brought you by Byjus the learning app and powered by Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances in associate with Lulu Exchange, Bhima Jewellers, Ajeeb, Himani Fast Relief, and Igloo Ice creams. The Entries are open until October 7 2021. To Nominate Visit www.angelwardsuae.com.