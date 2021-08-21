TFT Reach

Dubai teen donates 12-inch hair four times for cancer patients; sets record

A 14-year-old student in Dubai has set a record to donate 12 inches of hair four times to cancer patients between July 2016 to June 2021.

Student of Dubai’s Indian High School, Aalia Rumana, donated her hair four times to cancer charities like Friends of Cancer patients and Children’s Cancer Centre of Lebanon for which she was awarded the honour by the India Book of Records last week.

Aalia said she had grown up seeing her parents serve the community by volunteering for various initiatives “like food distribution in labour camps, visiting the sick, helping some sick person get financial help for treatment,” which encouraged her to do her bit for society. She said that she became aware about breast cancer through an organization called Protect your Mom.

Her elder sister Ayesha Jumana, a college student, has also donated her hair twice in every alternative year since 2016.

An all-rounder, she is also a black belt in karate; an ice skating winner and regular participant at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) camps. (AW)

