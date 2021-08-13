Abu Dhabi expat donates hair to cancer patients

An Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat, K.C. Mazin, has donated his hair for cancer patients after growing them for a year after fighting off COVID-19 infection twice.

He offered 12.2 inches of locks to a ‘hair bank’ group in Kerala on Friday, reported Khaleej Times.

Mazin, 34, from Kerala was hit early by COVID-19 and had tested positive on April 29, 2020 and on June 2 and facing multiple complications he received treatment at Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City (BMC).

He said he panicked after testing positive for a second time. So difficult did it become for him that he locked myself in his room. “I had earlier worked at VPS Healthcare and I called Burjeel Medical City and I was diagnosed with pneumonia. I was told that it would have been life threatening if I had delayed seeking treatment,” he recalled.

At the BMC, which also specializes in oncology, the regular awareness videos on cancer patients and their plight in the ward moved Mazin.

He said he was amazed by the courage and resilience of cancer survivors and the memories of his friend, who is a survivor, “came rushing.”

He vowed that he would donate hair to “make wigs for those fighting cancer.”

Mazin returned to his native place of Malappuram in Kerala in February and got stuck there.