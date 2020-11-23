Amazing food experience awaits Dubai Investment Park residents at Lootah’s upcoming food truck area in Ewan Avenue!

Take your gastronomic experience up a notch as Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah)—one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers—introduces its upcoming food truck area near Ewan Residences, guaranteeing a sensory delight that suits everyone’s palates.

The 342-square-meter dining area in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), which is now ready to be handed over to F&B tenants, will feature the finest delicacies from East to West. Get a chance to indulge in various international dishes through the windows of these interesting food trucks that aim to up your dining adventure!

Accommodating seven food wheels that will serve mouth-watering cuisines across the globe, the new F&B destination allows families and friends in the neighbourhood to experience the world with just a bite! From Asian, to Arabic, to global cuisines, Lootah’s food trucks guarantee a superb epicurean pleasure.

After satisfying your stomachs, top off your eclectic culinary adventure by quenching your shopping thirst at Ewan Retail—located just a few steps from the food truck area. The two will form part of Ewan Avenue, Lootah’s 1,400-square-metre newest lifestyle hub in the community that aims to boost the living experience of Ewan Residences and DIP residents through its host of unique amenities.

“Lootah has always been committed to upscale the quality of living for all of our residents and homeowners. These food trucks will revitalise their residential experience, offering enjoyable dining options that guarantee superior quality and taste. We are looking forward to introducing them to our tenants and we are confident that this project will further make Ewan Residences the most sought-after community in DIP,” Lootah’s CEO Saleh Abdullah Lootah said.

Lootah added that the company has chosen DIP as the hub for its newest food truck project due to the wide range of opportunities that it offers to businesses and residents.

Located within 2,300 hectares, DIP features a vast range of industries, including food and beverage, construction materials, residential and hospitality properties, schools, hotels, several shops and a hospital. It is also strategically situated near areas that see thriving businesses, such as Dubai Production City, Maktoum International Airport, and the Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Meanwhile, Russell Owen, Lootah’s COO said: “This newest undertaking of Lootah is a result of our unswerving commitment to improve our residents’ living experience, ensures a distinct dining experience that takes one’s palate across the world. It also aims to feast the customers’ eyes with its modern and rustic vibe, while the food trucks promise to surprise with its remarkable menu offerings perfect for every appetite,” he said.

The food truck area in Ewan Avenue is scheduled to be deployed in Q4 of 2020.