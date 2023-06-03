TFT NewsNews

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release footage to warn motorists of the dangers of ‘distracted driving’

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police

The Abu Dhabi Police has issued a warning on Friday against motorists for “distracted driving,” as it released a video showing an accident that happened due to various road interruptions.

In the footage caught by Abu Dhabi’s road cameras, a vehicle can be seen crashing into a barrier after getting hit by another car. The damaged car then spins back into the line of traffic, as debris is scattered on to the road.

According to the police, such accidents happen because of distractions like using mobile phones to browse the Internet and social media sites, make a call, take photos, and other unnecessary behaviors while driving.

Authorities in the country regularly release footages like these as a reminder of the dangers of not adhering to traffic regulations.

The police stated that distracted driving is penalized with AED 800 fine and four black traffic points.

