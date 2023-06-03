WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release footage to warn motorists of the dangers of ‘distracted driving’

The Abu Dhabi Police has issued a warning on Friday against motorists for “distracted driving,” as it released a video showing an accident that happened due to various road interruptions.

In the footage caught by Abu Dhabi’s road cameras, a vehicle can be seen crashing into a barrier after getting hit by another car. The damaged car then spins back into the line of traffic, as debris is scattered on to the road.

#فيديو | بثت #شرطة_أبوظبي بالتعاون مع مركز التحكم والمتابعة وضمن مبادرة “لكم التعليق” فيديو لحادث مروري بسبب الانشغال بغير الطريق . #لكم_التعليق#الانشغال_بغير_الطريق pic.twitter.com/fIgiCADqOz — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) June 2, 2023

According to the police, such accidents happen because of distractions like using mobile phones to browse the Internet and social media sites, make a call, take photos, and other unnecessary behaviors while driving.

Authorities in the country regularly release footages like these as a reminder of the dangers of not adhering to traffic regulations.

The police stated that distracted driving is penalized with AED 800 fine and four black traffic points.