Arnie Teves’ 60 day suspension at the House of Representatives ends today

The House of Representatives is now discussing the fate of suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves as his 60 day suspension expired today.

Teves wrote to the House Ethics Committee requesting through a letter to give him a chance to explain his side.

Teves is being linked to the killing of governor Roel Degamo. Teves has not returned home since the murder.

The camp of Teves is requesting for the lawmakers to allow him to participate even through videocalls.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, lawyer of Rep. Arnie Teves Jr., says that the recantation of the four suspects involved in the Degamo slay shows that there is no ‘solid’ evidence to point Teves as the mastermind in the killing.

 

