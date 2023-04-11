TFT NewsNews

BI arrests South Korean who posed as Filipino at NAIA

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera11 hours ago

The Bureau of Immigration announced on Tuesday that immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) arrested a South Korean national who tried to leave the country using a Philippine passport.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday while awaiting a Philippine Airlines flight to Phnom Penh, Cambodia at NAIA Terminal 2.

The foreigner presented a Philippine passport but could not answer basic questions in any Filipino dialect, which caused officers to refer him for secondary inspection.

Additionally, he was unable to describe basic details about his identity, including the names of his parents and his alleged wife and child, despite the use of a Korean translating application.

In a statement, BI Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said: “Upon interview, the alien admitted that he used to have a Korean passport, and he obtained his Philippine passport through another Korean national.”

On the other hand, the foreigner was able to present a postal ID and a Philippine driver’s license, and the passport he presented was found genuine by the BI’s Anti-Fraud Section.

“There have been many instances in the past of foreign nationals obtaining Philippine documents through misrepresentation and illegal means that have been stopped by our alert officers,” Tansingco said.

“We also warn that evading immigration protocols through acquiring spurious documents warrants deportation,” he added.

The Korean is currently at the custody of the BI pending prosecution for violating immigration laws.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera11 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

teves

DOJ chief says Teves is in Cambodia

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 71

OFW mom of 7 year-old rape-slay victim in Cavite seeks justice

10 hours ago
iStock 1170461091

Social media rules: UAE-based lawyer reminds public to be responsible online

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 70

PAL hits $297.2 million operating income in 2022

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button