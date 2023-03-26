TFT NewsEntertainmentNews

Vanessa Hudgens now in Manila for PH documentary project

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: Magic Liwanag via PublicityAsia/Instagram

Hight School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is now in the Philippines to shoot her documentary project to trace her Filipino roots together with her mother and sister.

Vanessa arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday night.

“Welcoming Vanessa to Manila! Excited to be following her,” photographer Magic Liwanag said in a post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Magic Liwanag (@magicliwanag)

This will be the first time Vanessa will be visiting the Philippines and she will be accompanied by her sister Stella and Filipina mother Gina who will also be part of the project.

She will be visiting Palawan and Manila during the shoot set to begin by the end of this month.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up, ” Vanessa said.

In 2022, the actress said that she hopes her mother’s story would be turned into a movie.

“My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up, there weren’t really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen. It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot,” the actress said in an interview with Glamour UK.

The documentary will be directed by Paul Soriano.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

