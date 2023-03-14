TFT NewsNews

Japan donates equipment for Mindoro oil spill clean-up

Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: JICA Philippines/Facebook

On Monday, the Philippines has received the gear and equipment donated by Japan, through their Japan Disaster Relief (JDR), to assist in the ongoing oil spill clean-up in Oriental Mindoro.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Philippines said that the items are expected to boost the clean-up campaign and protect all people who will participate. The support items include oil blotters, heavy oil absorption masks, working gloves, rubber boots, and protective workwear.

The items were handed over to Mindoro’s Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District.

JICA also mentioned that the donated equipment is a “strong addition” to the eight-man JDR team that arrived in the country last Friday. The team assisted the Philippine authorities in conducting disaster surveys and supervise and provide counsel to the ongoing removal and control of the oil leak from a sunken motor tanker off Naujan.

Motor tanker Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank due to strong waves on February 28. All the 20 people on board were rescued.

