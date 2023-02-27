Witnesses confirm New Zealand tourist killer

Five witnesses which also included the girlfriend of New Zealand tourist Nicholas Stacey have confirmed that the man who surrendered to the Southern Police District was the gunman during last week’s killing.

SPD Director Police BGen. Kirby Kraft said that the mugshots as well as media interviews of John Mar Manalo Nagum were shown to the witnesses.

“Pinakita yung picture na bago at video sa news. Lahat sila nag-affirm na yun talaga ang gunman,” Kraft said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

Nagum voluntarily yielded to officers in Pasig City just hours after his “wanted” poster was published and a P500,000 bounty was put on his head.

Nagum however denied that he was involved in the crime and he was at home in Taguig City when the crime happened.

“Kaya ko humarap sa media, sumuko kasi gusto ko malinis pangalan ko. Kaya ako humarap, wala ako kasalanan. Alam nila sino gumawa ng kasalanan,” he said.

“Mali pagka-inidentify. Malayo itsura ko ngayon sa pinakita ng picture. Gusto ko maharap sa witness na ako ito,” Nagum added.

Nagum had a previous robbery with intimidation case pending in a Bulacan court.