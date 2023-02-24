HONOR introduces HONOR X8a: Smartphone with the Classiest Design and 100 MP Ultra Camera

As technology continues to advance, companies strive to develop state-of-the-art features that can do more than ever before. Although smartphones have many uses, they are primarily known for their convenience in allowing users to capture photos and videos, and watch their favorite content anywhere, anytime.

With this, HONOR introduces a new member of its X Series lineup — the HONOR X8a. This is a new reliable all-round device available to consumers for an affordable price. Delivering extra upgrades in design, display, and photography capabilities, the new device is set to meet users’ demand for style and quality.

Measuring just 7.48mm thin and 179g in weight, the HONOR X8a is incredibly slim and lightweight. Available in three elegant and shimmering colors such as Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black, the HONOR X8a will help any users stand out from the crowd. While its design feels smooth to the touch, the matte finish minimizes fingerprint smudges on the device, keeping it clean and neat at all times.

The HONOR X8a allows users to view content comfortably on a large screen thanks to its 6.7-inch HONOR FullView Display with a superior screen-to-body ratio of 93.6%. Equipped with HONOR Display Color Calibration technology which tunes color temperature frame by frame, the HONOR X8a further elevates users’ viewing experience with true-to-life colors. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the device is also packed with low blue light technology to reduce harmful blue light, perfect for those who spend long hours in front of their smartphone screen.

The HONOR X8a boasts a rear 100MP triple camera system, the highest megapixel count ever on the X Series, to deliver an exceptional photography experience. Packing a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera, the HONOR X8a enables users to easily capture a wider scene in the frame. The HONOR X8a is also equipped with a Macro Camera to help users take mesmerizing close-up shots of small objects.

Bringing a smooth user experience, the HONOR X8a features a 4500mAh battery to keep users online and connected throughout the day. In addition, the device runs the Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 to offer smart features such as HONOR Share for speedy file transfers across devices, helping users to boost productivity.

Building its name as a solid contender in the smartphone industry, HONOR carefully crafts its technology to give users a better and a fresher experience. They are committed to provide a smarter lifestyle across all scenarios and all channels, and for all people.

Priced at AED899, pre-order includes HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X and 1 year extended service worth AED268. Open sale includes HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X worth AED149. You can pre-order the HONOR X8a on February 25 to March 3 and sale starts March 4 onwards.

You can purchase the HONOR X8a from the following: HONOR Online Store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, Lulu, KM Trading, Nesto, SDG, and Noon.

Be sure to visit their website www.hihonor.com and follow @honorarabia on Facebook and Instagram to get updates on their latest offerings in tech.