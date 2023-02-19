The Abrahamic Family House: A testament to UAE’s values of tolerance and coexistence

The inauguration of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is a powerful and timely reminder of the importance of building bridges between different faiths and cultures.

This remarkable initiative, which brings together a mosque, a church, and a synagogue under one roof, is a ground-breaking project that demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to promoting tolerance, coexistence, and respect for diversity.

At a time when the world is facing an increasing number of conflicts and tensions fuelled by religious and cultural differences, the Abrahamic Family House offers a powerful message of hope and unity.

By creating a space where people of different faiths can come together to learn, to pray, and to engage in meaningful dialogue, the project seeks to promote understanding and to challenge stereotypes and prejudices that often divide communities.

What is particularly noteworthy about this project is its emphasis on the shared values and commonalities that exist between the Abrahamic faiths – Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.

The houses of worship within the Abrahamic Family House are of equal stature and share external dimensions, but also respect the architectural codes and individualism of each faith. This reinforces the idea that, while there may be differences in the ways that we express our faith, there is much that unites us in our shared humanity.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO & Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, underscores that the Abrahamic Family House is where UAE diversity shines and unity thrives.

“This historic milestone represents the UAE’s unwavering commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, fostering peaceful coexistence, and building bridges of tolerance and respect among its 200 nationalities that co-exist in harmony,” said Dr. Remo.

The Abrahamic Family House is also a testament to the UAE’s vision of promoting a culture of coexistence and tolerance, which is deeply rooted in the country’s history and traditions.

The UAE has long been a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, and this project is a reflection of the country’s commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting harmony.

Vince Ang, COO of NPM Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times sees the initiative as as a symbol of UAE’s relentless initiative to create a world where people of all faiths can come together in peace.

“It is a powerful testament to the goal of the UAE’s wise leaders of building a truly inclusive society. This remarkable multi-faith worship house highlights the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and its embrace of diversity, providing a safe space for more than 200 nationalities, including the 1 million Filipino expatriates in the UAE, to express their faith and connect with one another. Let us continue to work together to foster a culture of understanding and compassion, and to create a world where diversity is celebrated and differences are embraced,” said Ang.

The Abrahamic Family House is more than just a physical structure – it is a symbol of the UAE’s commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, understanding, and coexistence. It is a project that has the potential to inspire people around the world to look beyond their differences and to find common ground in their shared humanity.

We can only hope that this remarkable initiative will serve as a model for other communities and countries around the world, and that it will contribute to building a more peaceful and harmonious future for all.