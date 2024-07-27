25,000 job opportunities in Japan await Filipinos – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced around 25,000 approved job openings for aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The DMW and the Embassy of Japan are showcasing these opportunities at a special jobs fair, “Konnichiwa Pilipinas! Kumusta, Japan!” in celebration of the Philippines and Japan Friendship Week.
The fair, scheduled for August 1, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, will be held on the 3rd floor of Robinsons Galleria Ortigas in Quezon City.
According to their social media post, fifteen licensed recruitment agencies will participate in the fair, representing sectors such as construction, medical and healthcare, hotel and restaurant, customer service, and more.
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Embassy of Japan are helping Filipino job seekers connect with trusted recruiters. They will also offer guidance on Japanese work culture, including gender dynamics and potential risks of working abroad.
Data from the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) shows that from 1981 to 2018, Japan was the third most popular destination for Filipino emigrants, making up about 6.21% of the total Filipino emigrant population during that period.