25,000 job opportunities in Japan await Filipinos – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced around 25,000 approved job openings for aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The DMW and the Embassy of Japan are showcasing these opportunities at a special jobs fair, “Konnichiwa Pilipinas! Kumusta, Japan!” in celebration of the Philippines and Japan Friendship Week.

The fair, scheduled for August 1, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, will be held on the 3rd floor of Robinsons Galleria Ortigas in Quezon City.

According to their social media post, fifteen licensed recruitment agencies will participate in the fair, representing sectors such as construction, medical and healthcare, hotel and restaurant, customer service, and more.