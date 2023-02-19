PH officials meet with UAE, global counterparts at World Government Summit in Dubai

High-level officials from the Philippine government met with their UAE and global counterparts during the World Government Summit (WGS) held in Dubai.

Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, expressed his gratitude for the UAE Government for providing a platform at the WGS where the Philippines can share and also learn.

He added that the engagement between the Philippine and UAE officials expands meaningful collaboration between the two countries, as they commemorate next year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Philippine delegation included Secretary Ben-hur Abalos from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Undersecretary Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and Executive Director Robert EA Borje from the Climate Change Council (CCC).

DILG Secretary Abalos met with UAE Minister of Interior Lt Gen HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Climate Change Council Executive Director Hon. Robert EA Borje met with UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment H.E. Meriam Al Mheiri, and DMW Usec. Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones met with H.E. Khalil Khoory, Undersecretary for Human Resources, UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization.

Amb. Ver said: “The high-level delegations from the Philippines’ DILG, DMW and CCC, send a strong message to this global conference that the Philippine government’s priorities are governance, migrant workers and sustainable development. These Philippine officials met with their counterparts around the globe to dialogue, exchange views and best practices, to learn and to share.”

He highlighted that the Philippines has much to share with other countries, as Philippine local government units win awards globally for its best practices. Meanwhile, its policy and infrastructure governing migrant workers is recognized and used as a reference by other countries, and its vulnerability to climate change has produced expertise in disaster risk reduction and resilience.