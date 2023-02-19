TFT NewsGlobalNews

Filipina survivor in Turkey fights for ‘second life’ for her family

Courtesy: ABS-CBN News

In the wake of the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake, one Filipina survivor’s story reminds us all of the power of the human spirit to overcome even the darkest of moments.

Juliva Benligan, a Filipina, was trapped beneath the rubble for days before being rescued. In a video message recorded just three days after her rescue, Benligan spoke of her determination to fight for her “second life”.

“Ginagawa ko pong lumaban because of my daughter and family in the Philippines,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Despite the trauma she had endured, her faith remained unshakeable and credited God’s mercy for giving her a second chance at life.

“My life is a living testimony of God’s greatness. I will forever proclaim His goodness. It is by God’s grace that I have been given a second life,” she said.

The Turkey-Syria earthquake has claimed the lives of more than 46,000 people, including two Filipinos, and the death toll is expected to rise as authorities continue to search for bodies.

While the Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to announce a definite schedule for the repatriation of distressed Filipinos in Turkey, the Department of Migrant Workers has assured Filipinos that the government will provide assistance to those who wish to be repatriated.

