Another Cessna plane goes missing in Philippines

Search and rescue operations are underway for another Cessna plane that disappeared from radar on Friday morning.

The small aircraft was carrying a pilot, co-pilot, and two passengers and was en route to Manila from Bicol International Airport. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has confirmed that the plane lost communication with the tower shortly after takeoff.

The cause of the missing Cessna plane is still unknown, and authorities are working to determine what happened to the aircraft. More updates will follow as the investigation continues.

Authorities are currently coordinating with local government units, the Philippine Air Force, Philippine Coast Guard, and other concerned agencies to search for the missing plane.

The incident comes just weeks after a Cessna 206 plane disappeared in the mountains of Sierra Madre last January 24.

The Isabela Incident Management Team, who is leading the search for the previous missing plane, has narrowed down their search based on the detected cell phones of the passengers.

The team remains hopeful that the five passengers and pilot are still alive as they continue their mission as ‘search and rescue.’