Proud Batangueña: UAE-based Filipina CEO bags special award from Philippines’ National Economic and Development Authority

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: UAE-based Filipina business leader Dr. Karen Remo, who hails from Batangas, has been conferred with a special award by the CALABARZON Regional Development Council (RDC) under the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) – the premier socioeconomic planning body of the Philippine government – for her exemplary accomplishments and excellence that bring honor and contribute to the development of the region.

The award for Dr. Remo, CEO and Founder of The Filipino Times and New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, serves as a reciprocal recognition, which merits her Presidential Award (under the “Pamana ng Pilipino Award” category), the highest honor bestowed by the Philippine government on Filipinos overseas, last June 2022.

The special citation was presented by NEDA Region IV-A Regional Director and RDC Vice Chairperson Luis G. Banua and Assistant Regional Director Susana S. Santiago during the RDC 2022 Third Quarter Full Council Meeting on September 8, 2022 at NEDA Region IV-A, Calamba City.

Dr. Remo’s special award was granted upon the adoption of RDC Resolution No. IV-A-67f-2022, which was endorsed by the RDC Ad Hoc Committee on Awards, through the Sectoral Committee on Macroeconomy and Development Administration.

The Resolution states: “Granting the RDC Special Award to Dr. Karen Graciles L. Remo as Pamana Ng Pilipino Awardee during the 2021 Presidential Awards For Filipino Individuals and Organization Overseas.

“Whereas, the Regional Development Council (RDC) gives recognition, citations, and awards to exemplary and outstanding accomplishments of RDC members and individuals or groups from CALABARZON to inspire others to excel in their respective fields and contribute to the development of the Region.”

Dr. Remo said: “This award came as a pleasant surprise! I am very thankful to NEDA-RDC for granting me this special award. I have always been proud to introduce myself anywhere in the world that I am a Batanguena and daughter of Cuenca. So being recognized from the land where I came from, a place where I hold a strong connection, is extremely incomparable and takes me back to my roots.

“I share this award to the many clients — both in the government and private sectors in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions — who continue to put their trust and confidence in NPM Group. And ultimately, I share this award to all NPM Group team members who always put their heart and commitment into all our endeavors.”

A proud Batangueña from the town of Cuenca, Dr. Remo sculpted her path of success to becoming a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and a seasoned communication marketing advisor to governments, corporations and international non-for-profit organizations.

She founded NPM, a group of 360-degree media and marketing agencies based in Dubai in 2010. It has since grown into four offices in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. The company’s media arm, The Filipino Times, has become the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the region and the UAE’s largest free newspaper.

Under her helm, NPM has helped more than 1,000 brands, government agencies, and companies reach their target customers across 36 countries. Dr. Remo is also the Managing Editor of 999 Magazine, the official publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior.