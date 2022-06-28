Pinoy youth showcase their vocals and dance moves in Got Talent competition in Dubai

Filipino students in Dubai showcased their vocal prowess and love for performing in the recent The Philippines Got Talent event organized by the Global Business Studies (GBS) Dubai in association with Dubai International Academic City and The Filipino Social Club.

GBS President Amitab Upadhya believes that the event is a good way to instil sportsmanship and competitive spirit among Filipino youth in Dubai.

“What is important is the spirit of participation, the spirit of carrying out things. Whenever I see youngsters, a few things that come to my mind, is you know, everybody sitting here wants to win. Everybody wants to win but not nobody wants to prepare to win. [sic] Those who are prepared, they should not fear the competition. They should go ahead with the competition. The spirit of participation itself is more greater than winning and losing. Winning and losing keeps on happening,” said Upadhya.

Participants of the talent show were Althea Danielle Paguigan, Fredmariel Angelu Adan, Timothy Chester Ariem, under supervision of Coach Louie Finuliar Rempillo, New Filipino Private School Grade 10 Class, Myckhaiella Cassandra Sibbaluca, Cybel Galdones De Luna, Sabanal Cristena, and Alona Layao Lopez.

Announced as third place winner during the competition is 15 years old Cybel Galdones De Luna who sang her own rendition of “Maghintay Ka Lamang.” Cybel revealed that she needed to change her song 10 minutes before her turn as she experienced hoarseness of throat during the talent show.

“Maghintay Ka Lamang” ang kantang aking inawit sa entablado kahit isang beses ko lamang itong na-ensayo sa araw na yun. Ang kantang ito ay iniaalay ko sa mga taong naghihirap para makamit ang kanilang mga pangarap, maghintay lang tayo sa plano ng Panginoon para sa atin. Salamat sa Panginoon at maayos kong nai-awit ang “Maghintay Ka Lamang” sa harap ng maraming tagapanood. Ako ay pinalad na manalo bilang pangatlong kampyon sa araw na iyon,” said Cybel.

Placing second place in the competition is New Filipino Private School who performed a dance routine of the song Bangon Pilipinas.

“In this performance, we the New Filipino Private School (NFPS) grade 10 students with the guidance of their teacher and choreographer Miss Regina Rivera, tell the story of the Philippines rising from its battles and struggles-how we gained back our freedom, and how the beauty of our culture shines through the art of dance and song, said Christina, a representative of

Bagging the first place during the Got Talent constest is Alona Layao Lopez who wowed the crowd with her rendition of Never Enough.

“Isang malaking karangalan po na ako ang tinahanglan na champion ng Philipine Got Talent…Thanks be to God nabigyan ko naman ng justice ang kanta. Nakakataba ang puso dahil lahat ng mga nanonood na hindi ko kaano ano ay natuwa, namangha at nagpalakpakan pagkatapos ng performance ko. AKala ko sa edad kong ito ay hindi ko na madadanasan ang pagiging champion dahil aminin ko man o hindi magagaling den naman ang mga bagong hinirasyon ngayon. Sabi ko nga If its my time to shine again no[one] could stop it,” said Alona.

In attendance during the event are Vice Consul Paola Ebora, Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates President Marian Carella, and Filipino Social Club President Dubai Ericson Reyes.

GBS (Global Business Studies) Dubai is a higher education provider licensed by Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority. It is a UAE unit of Global Banking School UK that is spread across seven campuses in London (Canary Wharf, Olympic Park, Greenford, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Malta with a legacy of over 12 years.

GBS Dubai offers undergraduate programs in International Business, Cloud Computing, Digital Technologies, Construction Management, Education and Training and Accounting and Finance. English courses are also available.

Watch the live stream of the competition here: