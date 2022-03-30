TFT News

UAE, Israel forge agreement for driving licenses

The UAE and Israel signed an agreement where motorists will only need to present their original driving licence for a new one in the other country.

This will particularly benefit those relocating to the two countries on a temporary or long term basis.

Merav Michaeli, Israel’s Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, was quoted by Khaleej Times as saying that he signed two agreements including a shipping agreement to make trade between countries easier and more accessible during his visit which will be implemented soon.

Michaeli reportedly said on the side lines of the World Government Summit taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, “In addition, I had very important talks about the development of infrastructure, transport as well as strategic discussions about mutual interests.”

