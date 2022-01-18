TFT News

Angel Wings International Tourism LLC inks MOU with KP Pakistan at Expo 2020 Dubai

Filipina-owned Dubai-based tourism company Angel Wings International Tourism LLC and A&M Tours Travels & Events signed an MOU on Friday, January 14, 2022 aimed at boosting international tourism to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

The MOU was signed at the Pakistan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, with the presence of Special Assistant to the Pakistan Minister on Industry, Commerce and Investment Hon. Abdul Karim and CEO Board of Investment KP Pakistan Hon. Hassan Daud Butt. Ellanie Villena, CEO Angel Wings International Tourism LLC and Majid Zulfiqar, Chief Executive Officer A&M Tours Travels & Events from Peshawar, Pakistan signed the MoU.

This symbolic signing at Pakistan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will manifest the strong ties for both parties and ensure full support and assistance in the entire process of this project.

It also represents a momentous milestone for Angel Wings International Tourism LLC, as a Filipino owned Travel agency in Dubai to be trusted by the Pakistan Government through this MoU.

Villena expressed that the implementation of this cooperation will deepen the ties between the two nations and is mutually beneficial in the field of culture, economy, and tourism.

