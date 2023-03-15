LG Showcase MEA 2023 returns with first-hand experiences of LG’s latest innovations

LG Showcase MEA 2023 has opened its doors today for the first time in four years bringing the latest boundary-pushing products from LG Electronics.

The two-day event held at Habtoor City in Dubai, UAE with over 400 guests, witnessed all the latest innovations that will be rolled out in the region. The LG Showcase, which is being held for the first time since 2019, brings together the largest group of participants ever and reflects the confidence and expectation they have towards LG as a brand and its exciting range of new products. The event reaffirms the company’s ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy, which seeks to bring innovative products to the market that enhances the customers overall experience.

Mr. Il Hwan Lee, Chief Executive Officer, LG MEA Region, said: “We are delighted that LG Showcase MEA has resumed in Dubai in the post-pandemic period. In the past this event has built up a reputation of providing visitors with first-hand experiences with the most innovative technology LG has developed for providing our customers with ‘First, Unique and New’ experiences and this year’s event is even better. Despite the challenges faced by the industry over the last few years it is wonderful to see so many guests and partners at the event today.”

Visitors got hands-on with LG’s newest high-end premium products, such as the LG SIGNATURE second generation line-up, Wireless OLED TVs including 10-year anniversary editions, and refrigerator with MoodUP™. In addition, the company has made available its range of strategic products including QNED TV, Vivace washing machine, and DualCool air conditioner. Guests also experienced LG’s new emerging products range featuring dishwashers, dryers, audio systems, gaming monitors, PCs, vacuum cleaners, stylers, and more. This year the highlights feature First, Unique and New experiences with lifestyle TVs, and WashTower™. A particular focus is LG’s built-in home appliance range of products that further enhance LG’s presence and position in the market.

Kim Sa Nyoung, President of LG Electronics Gulf said: “Everyone at LG is excited for the start of LG Showcase 2023 MEA. We have a whole host of innovative new products and devices on display for visitors to use and experience. With almost 400 guests confirmed to attend we expect plenty of interest from visitors about how LG sees the future of technology in the coming years. The event is also a wonderful opportunity for LG to further enhance our business relationships with local partners. As a company we are fully committed to supporting local customers and partners by fulfilling their needs as well as sharing the values the company stand for with ‘Life’s Good’.”

For more details about LG’s range of products please visit: www.lg.com