With the latest software update, Apple has upgraded the Face ID to “recognize the unique features around your eye area.”

Now users can unlock iPhone without having to take off their masks. The Face ID & Passcode can be set up under Settings.

The upgrade version iOS 15.4, however, will only work for iPhone 12 or newer.

The new iOS, which comes with new emojis, won’t work for users wearing hats and sunglasses.