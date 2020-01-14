2021 SEA Games Chief of Mission yet to be named

Photo from Manila Bulletin.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) stated that they’re not in a hurry to name and appoint 2021 Hanoi Southeast Asian Games’ next chief of mission.

POC president Bambol Tolentino said that it all depends on the list of sports and events that is expected to take place in Vietnam, and only then will the management decide who they will name as the 31st SEA Games CDM.

“We have to know first what sports and events will be included,” said Tolentino, as per a report from Manila Bulletin.

Earlier, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) shared its sentiments to speed up the naming of the CDM in their hopes that the government funding agency can begin to work on and sustain the momentum from the country’s victory during the 30th SEA Games, hoping for a back-to-back win.

The Manila Bulletin report furthers that seasoned experts forecast Vietnam to stage around 40 sports, most of which are played in the Olympics, when they host the biennial games slated to take place next year, from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2, 2021.

The Philippines garnered a total of 149 gold, 117 silver, and 120 bronze medals, with a total of 386 medals across all sporting activities for the recently concluded 2019 SEA Games hosted at the country.