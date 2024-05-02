First Filipina world marathoner makes history at Marathon Des Sables

Julie Uychiat, the first Filipina to finish a World Marathon, made the Philippines proud again after running a 250-kilometer Marathon Des Sables under the blazing heat of the Sahara desert’s sun.

The 38th Marathon Des Sables (MDS) is one of the toughest foot races on earth. The race spans the unforgiving terrain of the Sahara Desert, known for its expansive sand dunes, long distances, and scorching temperatures.

Nevertheless, Uychiat finished it within just 41 hours and 57 minutes, ranking 5th in her age group (women aged 50-59), 37th in the overall women’s standings, and 288th out of 867 participants in the MDS–The Legendary.

Uychiat ran for six days, completing all six stages of the MDS. Her remarkable strength, resilience, and perseverance in the Sahara Desert were all thanks to her training as the event approached.

“I trained in the sauna to train for the heat,” Uychiat said. “I did hot yoga and hot high-intensity interval training (HIIT) as well.”

The Sahara’s desert was just one of the challenges of the marathon as Uychiat had to carry a 22.5-pound backpack as she conquered tall dunes.

The backpack was an extra challenge the marathoners had to take on, as they had to be self-sufficient throughout the race, carrying all their supplies and equipment, including food, clothing, and sleeping gear.

“I ran with my backpack to prepare for the race,” Uychiat said. She also explained her weekly training with her coach.

“I work with a coach. Her name is Shangrila Rendon, also a Filipino,” Uychiat said. “She has been my coach for six years. She gives me a weekly training plan that includes running, strength training, body maintenance, and yoga.”

And lastly, it was also a battle of the minds, upholding a positive outlook throughout the race. “I kept a strong and positive mindset,” Uychiat said.

“I did the 7 marathons 7 continents 7 days last year,” Uychiat shared. “And after finishing that race, I wanted to push myself beyond boundaries, and I knew this race was going to do that.”

Overall, Uychiat’s success in overcoming formidable challenges in the MDS stands as a testament to the strength and capability of Filipinas and serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes worldwide.