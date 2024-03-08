NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos says Imelda Marcos ‘getting better’

3 hours ago

Courtesy: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

President Bongbong Marcos said his mother and former first lady Imelda Marcos is getting better following the latter’s hospitalization.

“My mother is feeling much better,” said Marcos in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The chief executive immediately visited his mother after his recent trip to Australia.

“I visited her last night after arriving from Melbourne and she was awake, alert, and even up at midnight,” he said.

Senator Imee Marcos previously revealed that their 94-year-old mother was hospitalized due to suspected respiratory disease.

“Inospital na namin for close monitoring.  Suspected pneumonia as she has been having a fever and cough on and off. Given her age, we have to take maximum precautions,” the senator said.

The President also disclosed that the former first lady has slight pneumonia.

“She has been put on a course of antibiotics and the doctors are confident that this will relieve her fever. She is in good spirits, has no difficulty breathing and is resting well,” he added.

Marcos said that his mother is now on her path to recovery.

“We’ve decided to keep her in the hospital until she finishes her prescribed course of antibiotic treatment. This measure will also afford her the necessary rest and continuous medical supervision,” the President said.

