Hotel101 goes Global with ventures in Japan, Spain, and the USA

Hotel101, a homegrown Filipino brand that started in 2016 with a vision to go global, is now seeing its plans come to life. In 2021, Hotel101 started development for a hotel in Niseko, Japan, and began two more international ventures just last 2023 in Madrid, Spain and Los Angeles, USA.

The entire business model of Hotel101 is as simple as the brand’s name and tagline suggests: “Just buy a unit, and we’ll take care of it.” Hotel101’s hotel rooms are strata-titled and sold to investors who want to invest in real estate without the hassle of worrying about operating expenses, unit repairs, and maintenance costs as the entire property is operated by Hotel101 as a hotel. Unit owners then receive an equal share of the gross room revenues, regardless of whether their unit was used. As an added bonus of being part of the brand’s ecosystem, unit owners also get 10 free night’s stay for each unit, in any Hotel101 in the world.

Hotel101- Niseko is a 482-room hotel located in Hokkaido, Japan. The hotel is situated in the world-class, premier ski destination of Niseko; known for its picturesque landscapes, natural hot springs, and year-round beauty. Hotel101 – Niseko prides itself on becoming one of the largest value hotels in the area, offering comfort, convenience, and accessibility to all types of travelers.

At Hotel 101 – Niseko, guests can enjoy an all-day dining restaurant, gym, convenience store, hot mineral bath and sauna, indoor swimming pool, children’s playground, free shuttle to the ski slopes, business center, and several other amenities.

The hotel is also ideally located with sweeping views of the iconic Mount Yotei and Grand Hirafu ski slopes. Construction for the hotel is already ongoing and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Meanwhile, Hotel101 – Madrid is set to become one of the largest hotels in Madrid with 680 rooms. Like other Hotel101 properties, the hotel will also have an all-day dining restaurant, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool and bar, business center, function rooms, and children’s playground.

Hotel101 – Madrid will be located at Avenida de las Fuerzas Armadas in Valdebebas, an up-and-coming area of Madrid surrounded by major landmarks such as the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport, the Real Madrid Sports Complex, the IFEMA Extension complex, and the Valdebebas train station which travels directly into Madrid City center in approximately 20 minutes. The construction of the hotel is set to begin in 2024 and is expected to be finished just in time for the F1 Grand Prix which is returning to Madrid, Spain.

Aside from Niseko and Madrid, Hotel101 also has plans to open a 622-room hotel in Los Angeles, USA. Hotel 101 – Los Angeles is situated in the Westlake North District of the city which is five minutes away from downtown LA and the Los Angeles International Airport. The hotel will have similar amenities as prior Hotel101 projects plus breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Philippine-listed holding company, DoubleDragon Corporation, founded by Tony Tan Caktiong and Edgar “Injap” Sia of Filipino fast-food chain fame of Jollibee and Mang Inasal, respectively.