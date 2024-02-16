RTA nol cards to be used as payment method for Etihad Rail

Passengers will soon have the convenience of using their nol cards for commuting on Etihad Rail’s passenger trains once they commence operations across the UAE. This announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Etihad Rail during the 2024 World Government Summit (WGS).

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the MoU marks the first step in a joint venture which will see the RTA developing ticket booking and fare payment solutions through its nol system.

The signing ceremony was led by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, along with H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail. Sheikh Maktoum emphasized the importance of this advancement, marking a significant stride towards introducing efficient ticket reservation and payment systems accessible to Etihad Rail passengers nationwide.

The Nol card, known for its versatility, serves as a smart card for paying public transportation fares in Dubai. Additionally, it facilitates payment for parking fees at RTA parking zones, entry fees at various attractions like the Etihad and Shindagha museums, and purchases at select retail outlets.

In 2023, the daily average of nol card transactions exceeded 2.5 million, amounting to over AED 2 billion. The number of active Nol card users has surpassed five million, with more than 30 million cards sold since its launch in September 2009.

This partnership between the two authorities aims to strengthen Etihad Rail’s endeavors in developing high-standard passenger trains, ensuring a safe, reliable, and convenient travel experience across the national railway network.