Robin Padilla wants expanded term for president, vice president

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

File photo

Senator Robinhood Padilla is pushing for an amendment in the 1987 Constitution allowing the president and vice president to serve for four years and two terms.

This is two years longer than the current setup of six years and one term.

Padilla filed Senate Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 5, the president and vice president would be elected “joint candidates,” the Senate would grow to 54 members, with 24 of them serving for eight years, and the House of Representatives lawmakers would serve for four years.

“It is important to provide an allowable extension of service, thus providing elected officials with a more substantial opportunity to effect long-term and meaningful changes in their respective offices,” Padilla said.

Padilla believes that extending the term of president and vice president would provide a “balance in leadership stability and democratic continuity.”

“A joint candidacy for the President and Vice President provides for an electoral landscape that will shift its emphasis from individual personalities to the unified policy agenda and will foster a more strategic and effective governance,” he also said.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

