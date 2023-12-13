NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai ranks as the world’s 2nd top city destination in 2023

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago

Dubai has made its residents proud again by retaining its second place in the top city destinations in the world for 2023, as stated by an annual report by Euromonitor.

According to Euromonitor’s website, the list reveals leading cities that “improved their economic and business activity, support thriving tourism infrastructure and performance, and show great potential for investment and operation amid increased overtourism, disruptive technology and increased need for sustainable actions.”

The cities in the report are not ranked only by popularity but also by their efforts to work smartly to provide a better life for everyone.

Paris hogs the first place above Dubai. Meanwhile, Madrid, Tokyo, and Amsterdam fall into the spots to make up the top five cities.

Dubai is the only city to represent the United Arab Emirates in the top 20, making everyone in the Middle East proud.

See the list of the 20 cities in Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023:

1. Paris, France
2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3. Madrid, Spain
4. Tokyo, Japan
5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands
6. Berlin, Germany
7. Rome, Italy
8. New York, United States
9. Barcelona, Spain
10. London, United Kingdom
11. Singapore
12. Munich, Germany
13. Milan, Italy
14. Seoul, South Korea
15. Dublin, Ireland
16. Osaka, Japan
17. Hong Kong
18. Vienna, Austria
19. Los Angeles, United States
20. Lisbon, Portugal

