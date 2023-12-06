NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Lawmaker says there’s big chance SMNI franchise will be revoked

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A House lawmaker said that there is a possibility that the franchise of SMNI will be revoked over a number of franchise violations.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Surigao Del Sur Representative Johnny Pimentel said that Congress has the authority over media franchises.

“There is a really big possibility [of] revoking,” said Pimentel.

Lawmakers also passed a house resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission or NTC to suspend SMNI.

“It is now up to the National Telecommunications Commission whether they will act on it,” Pimentel said.

The lawmaker said that a bill now is being passed in congress to revoke the franchise SMNI.

“Based on the two hearings I attended we have evidence proving that they violated several sections of their franchise and it is a ground we have every reason to revoke the franchise,” he said.

SMNI is under the religious group of self-proclaimed evangelist and FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ambuklao dam

House approves creation of Department of Water Resources

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE

SMNI anchors Badoy, Celiz to go on hunger strike

3 hours ago
Prison Criminal Prisoner Prison Cell Jail Crime 553836 1

PH officials explore decriminalization of abortion and libel to ease jail overcrowding

3 hours ago
407613846 686758396927024 284437821125366175 n

Alleged Cebu heist mastermind passes 2023 PH Bar Exam

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button