Lawmaker says there’s big chance SMNI franchise will be revoked

A House lawmaker said that there is a possibility that the franchise of SMNI will be revoked over a number of franchise violations.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Surigao Del Sur Representative Johnny Pimentel said that Congress has the authority over media franchises.

“There is a really big possibility [of] revoking,” said Pimentel.

Lawmakers also passed a house resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission or NTC to suspend SMNI.

“It is now up to the National Telecommunications Commission whether they will act on it,” Pimentel said.

The lawmaker said that a bill now is being passed in congress to revoke the franchise SMNI.

“Based on the two hearings I attended we have evidence proving that they violated several sections of their franchise and it is a ground we have every reason to revoke the franchise,” he said.

SMNI is under the religious group of self-proclaimed evangelist and FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy.