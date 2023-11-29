NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Pope Francis cancels COP28 visit to Dubai over health concerns

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Courtesy: Catholic News Agency

Pope Francis canceled his trip to Dubai for the COP28 climate conference due to recent health issues, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, although the Pope’s health had improved after suffering from flu and lung inflammation, his doctors advised him to call off his visit to the conference.

“Even though the Holy Father’s general health situation has improved in relation to the flu and respiratory tract inflammation he has been suffering from, his doctors have asked the Pope not to undertake his scheduled visit to Dubai in the coming days, on the occasion of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,” the Director of the Holy See Press Office stated.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis accepted the doctors’ request “with great regret” and the trip is therefore canceled.

Pope Francis was initially scheduled to visit the COP28 event from December 1 to 3 to deliver a speech before thousands of summit participants, inaugurate the “Faith Pavilion” in Expo City Dubai, and take part in a series of private bilateral meetings.

His trip would’ve marked the first time in the history to become the first pontiff to address a U.N. climate conference.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2023 11 29 at 2.57.58 PM

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh wins bid to host 2030 World Expo

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 23T125123.739

Pope Francis calls for extension of Gaza Ceasefire: “Peace, please, peace”

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 29T140309.253

UAE mobile networks change name to ‘UAE52’ in celebration of UAE National Day

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 29T114004.363

Philippines’ lone elephant, Mali, dies at 49

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button