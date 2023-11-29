Pope Francis cancels COP28 visit to Dubai over health concerns

Pope Francis canceled his trip to Dubai for the COP28 climate conference due to recent health issues, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, although the Pope’s health had improved after suffering from flu and lung inflammation, his doctors advised him to call off his visit to the conference.

“Even though the Holy Father’s general health situation has improved in relation to the flu and respiratory tract inflammation he has been suffering from, his doctors have asked the Pope not to undertake his scheduled visit to Dubai in the coming days, on the occasion of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,” the Director of the Holy See Press Office stated.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis accepted the doctors’ request “with great regret” and the trip is therefore canceled.

Pope Francis was initially scheduled to visit the COP28 event from December 1 to 3 to deliver a speech before thousands of summit participants, inaugurate the “Faith Pavilion” in Expo City Dubai, and take part in a series of private bilateral meetings.

His trip would’ve marked the first time in the history to become the first pontiff to address a U.N. climate conference.