Palestinian children at UAE hospitals visited by Sheikh Theyab Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, visited Palestinian children and their families undergoing medical treatment in UAE hospitals.

During his visit, Sheikh Theyab personally attended to the children’s bedside, including those facing injuries and child cancer patients from Palestine. He engaged with their families, expressing heartfelt wishes for their swift recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAM English (@wamnewsen)

In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this visit is part of an ongoing humanitarian relief initiative aiming to provide medical treatment to 1,000 Palestinian children at healthcare facilities in the UAE.

Previously, the UAE, in coordination with international organizations such as the UN World Food Programme, has dispatched 51 planes carrying 1,400 tons of food, medical, and relief supplies.