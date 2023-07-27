CAAP: Most airports in Northern Luzon now operational

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that most airports in Northern Luzon are now back to normal after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Egay.

“Except for Laoag airport na inaayos natin, all other airports in Northern Luzon returned to normal operations na po,” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a public briefing.

CAAP said that some airports sustained minor damage due to Egay.

The airports like Vigan Airport, Baguio Airport, Lingayen Airport, Rosales Airport, San Fernando Tower Facility, Tuguegarao Airport, Basco Airport, Cauayan Airport, Bagabag Airport , Itbayat Airport, and Palanan Airport also sustained minor damage from the typhoon.

CAAP said that despite sustaining minor damage, the airports are now operational.

“If the weather permits by tomorrow operational na,” Apolonio said when asked on when will Laoag airport reopen.

Egay already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday but signal number 2 is still up in eight areas.