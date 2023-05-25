NewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed approves 78 new environmental projects ahead of COP28

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: Sheikh Mohammed/Twitter

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers which approved 78 environmental projects and initiatives to be implemented by the UAE in preparation for hosting the global event COP28.

Sheikh Mohammed announced on his official Twitter account that these projects include national strategies to reduce carbon and regulate the use of solar energy products, sustainable tourism, and other initiatives that support sustainable and environmentally friendly Emirati development.

Moreover, the Council also reviewed and approved other initiatives such as the results and achievements of the Emirates Council for Food Security, the state’s agenda for the development of service exports, and the launch of the “Darak” platform, which aims to provide building solutions.

In his tweet, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s international partnerships and projects focusing on education, medical tourism, traditional and Islamic financial services, and creative economy services.

“The Ministry of Economy will work to build international partnerships and develop programs to support the exports of UAE companies internationally in these sectors. We also reviewed the trade report. The state’s foreign affairs in 2022, as our non-oil foreign trade exceeded for the first time the barrier of 2.2 trillion dirhams,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 25 at 2.33.41 PM

Enjoy a new line of delectable Korean products at WEMART

7 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 25T143534.172

WhatsApp announces new message editing feature

12 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 25 at 12.24.43 PM

HONOR Launches the New Flagship Smartphones HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic Vs

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 23T101124.999

DOT vows to help rebuild Manila Post Office

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button