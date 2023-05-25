Sheikh Mohammed approves 78 new environmental projects ahead of COP28

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers which approved 78 environmental projects and initiatives to be implemented by the UAE in preparation for hosting the global event COP28.

Sheikh Mohammed announced on his official Twitter account that these projects include national strategies to reduce carbon and regulate the use of solar energy products, sustainable tourism, and other initiatives that support sustainable and environmentally friendly Emirati development.

Moreover, the Council also reviewed and approved other initiatives such as the results and achievements of the Emirates Council for Food Security, the state’s agenda for the development of service exports, and the launch of the “Darak” platform, which aims to provide building solutions.

ترأست اليوم اجتماعاً لمجلس الوزراء بقصر الوطن بأبوظبي اعتمدنا خلاله إعادة تشكيل مجلس إدارة جهاز الإمارات للاستثمار برئاسة أخي الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان .. الجهاز يدير إستثمارات وتنمية أصول الحكومة الاتحادية ويهدف لرفع دخل ميزانية الإتحاد من خلال هذه الاستثمارات .. كما أقررنا… pic.twitter.com/oSQwyTh6tj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 24, 2023

In his tweet, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s international partnerships and projects focusing on education, medical tourism, traditional and Islamic financial services, and creative economy services.

“The Ministry of Economy will work to build international partnerships and develop programs to support the exports of UAE companies internationally in these sectors. We also reviewed the trade report. The state’s foreign affairs in 2022, as our non-oil foreign trade exceeded for the first time the barrier of 2.2 trillion dirhams,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.