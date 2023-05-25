Bohol recognized as UNESCO’s Global Geopark

Bohol Island has been named as the Philippines’ first Global Geopark according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

A Global Geopark is defined as “single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education, and sustainable development.”

There are about 195 UNESCO geoparks in the world from 48 countries.

“Two UNESCO Member States join the network: New Zealand and the Philippines,” UNESCO said in a statement.

Bohol Island’s Geopark status was announced during the 216th session of UNESCO’s executive board.

“The Network provides a platform for international cooperation, allowing global geoparks and aspiring geoparks to share best practices and enhance the UNESCO Global Geopark brand,” the group added.

“Bohol also boasts of highly diverse flora and fauna due to its dynamic geologic and tectonic history conserving endemic species through protected areas for the Dipterocarpaceae family rainforest trees and animal sanctuaries,” UNESCO added in its statement.

Bohol has been nominated as a geopark in 2022 for its geological and scientific importance.